VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $46,834.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

