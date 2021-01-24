Vodi X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $171.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a market cap of $346,989.21 and $171.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.