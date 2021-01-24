Vodi X (VDX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Vodi X has a market cap of $360,634.45 and $107.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vodi X has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vodi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About Vodi X

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vodi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.