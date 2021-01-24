Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $316.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.53 million and the highest is $317.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $2,724,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vonage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vonage by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vonage by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after buying an additional 1,534,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 2,093,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

