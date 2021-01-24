Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,919. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

