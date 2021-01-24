Voyager Token (VGX) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $207.97 million and $5.65 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00851809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00054005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.04471112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.