Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $94.84.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $574,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,319 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 222,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

