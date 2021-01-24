Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

