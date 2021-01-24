Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $66.65 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00118303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.01103085 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

