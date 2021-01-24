Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Watsco worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 2,707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $253.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

