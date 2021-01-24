wave edu coin (WEC) Hits Market Cap of $93,783.26

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $93,783.26 and approximately $132.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00076564 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038998 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile