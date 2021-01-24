Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.24 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $49.63 million and approximately $152,826.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.