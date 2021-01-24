Waves Price Tops $6.98 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $6.98 or 0.00021864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $727.27 million and $134.20 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,149,726 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

