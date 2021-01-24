WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $63.97 million and $2.82 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000245 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048178 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,294,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,852,964 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

