Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,600. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $299.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,728. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

