WazirX Market Capitalization Reaches $21.09 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. WazirX has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00056076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00283586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070781 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.20 or 0.99839986 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.