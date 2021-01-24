WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.