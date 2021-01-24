We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 238,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

