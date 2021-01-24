We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 242.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

