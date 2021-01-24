We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BCE by 46.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.03 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

