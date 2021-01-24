We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BCE by 46.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BCE opened at $43.03 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
