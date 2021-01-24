We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

