We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $516.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.83. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

