We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

