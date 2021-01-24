We Are One Seven LLC Sells 504 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $408.84 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $419.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average of $315.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.