We Are One Seven LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

