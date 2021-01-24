We Are One Seven LLC Sells 743 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $161.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

