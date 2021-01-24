Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

