Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,356 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

