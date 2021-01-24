Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

