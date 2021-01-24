Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Visa by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 57,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15.
In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
