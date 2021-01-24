Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Visa by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 57,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.