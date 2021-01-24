Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

