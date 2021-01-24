Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on WTBDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Whitbread stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

