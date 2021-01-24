White Pine Investment CO Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Natixis grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

