WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $733,089.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 74.9% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $152.83 million and approximately $733,089.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00021391 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

