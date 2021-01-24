WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $720,981.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001926 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $157.29 million and $720,981.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010616 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004334 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

