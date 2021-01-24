William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of William Hill stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,643. William Hill has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.28.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

