Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. CX Institutional grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.50 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

