Wing (WING) Price Reaches $15.49 on Top Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Wing has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be bought for about $15.49 or 0.00047561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,394,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,643 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.