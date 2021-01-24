Wing (WING) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $2.57 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $15.76 or 0.00048674 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00054198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00075713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039703 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,393,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,110 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

