WINk (WIN) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008150 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.