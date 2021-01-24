WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and $817,049.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

