Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $770,573.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $770,573.00 and approximately $30,792.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,945.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.16 or 0.04213927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00431857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.54 or 0.01350854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00543349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00430543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00286543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.