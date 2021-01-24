Woodcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,553.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $803,250.98 and $18,553.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,430.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.72 or 0.04279662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00435217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.96 or 0.01354932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00526876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00419231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00269358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.