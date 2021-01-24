Wownero Hits 1-Day Volume of $488,176.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $1.58 million and $488,176.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

