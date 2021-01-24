Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,489.82 or 1.00177229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $213.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 113,422 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

