Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $88.72 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $88.72 million and $34.25 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.98 or 0.00128378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,164,991 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

