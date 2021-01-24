Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $92.62 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $42.22 or 0.00126909 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $92.62 million and $37.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,193,890 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

