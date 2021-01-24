Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00129675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00284411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00070493 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.46 or 0.99847170 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

