X-CASH Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $23,912.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,925,681,052 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

