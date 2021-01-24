Xaya Price Up 3.5% This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3,944.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,519,437 coins and its circulating supply is 45,377,310 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

